JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police made multiple arrests Friday afternoon. The arrests were part of a new initiative, Ticket and Tow (T.A.T.), to conduct random checkpoint across the city.

One of the checkpoints was on Raymond Road near Wingfield High School. Police made at least five arrests at the location, and multiple vehicles were towed within the first 30 minutes.

“We have a lot of data that supports the locations we stop in. So when Chief Davis decides to set up administrative checkpoints, he’ll consult with his traffic division and say, ‘Y’all do this every day, give us some good locations on where we can do this,’ and they’ll give us the locations and that’s where we go,” said Officer Sam Brown.

Police stopped everyone who drives by to check for their license and proof of insurance. Even if you have insurance or a driver’s license but don’t have it with you in the vehicle, you could still face punishment.

“Of course, the state requires you to be able to produce an insurance card. It’s the officer’s discretion. They will probably write you a ticket for no proof of insurance. A lot of times when you go to court if you can provide proof of insurance depending on the judge, they can dismiss that,” said Brown.

Police said they have been able to make several arrests for outstanding warrants due to the new initiative.