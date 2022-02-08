JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis wants drivers to obey the speed limits on interstates in the city.

The Northside Sun reported officers in the traffic division have been assigned across all shifts to patrol I-55, I-220 and I-20 to catch speeding drivers.

“I’ll do what I’m trained to do. We can disrupt crime by enforcing traffic violations,” said Davis.

The police chief said the goal is to “take care of the small crime,” which will “make a big dent in the most violent crime.”