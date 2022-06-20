JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPS) will host an Citizens’ Police Academy Monday, June 27 through Tuesday, July 5. The academy will be held Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Organizers said the goals of the event are to educate and inform the community about JPD, promote the “Community-Oriented Policing” philosophy, provide a forum for police and community interaction, and to work together to create a safer city.
Academy attendees will be taught the following curriculum:
- Introduction of JPD command staff
- Real crime time center
- Vice and narcotics
- Firearms safety class
- Public safety communications
- Crimes against property
- Crimes against persons
- Pistol range, S.W.A.T.
- Bomb squad exhibitions
- Precinct ride-along
- Crime prevention/community policing
For more information, contact Sgt. Fredric Suttles at 601-906-3723 or R. Walker at 601-960-1389.
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 24.