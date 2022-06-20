JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPS) will host an Citizens’ Police Academy Monday, June 27 through Tuesday, July 5. The academy will be held Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Organizers said the goals of the event are to educate and inform the community about JPD, promote the “Community-Oriented Policing” philosophy, provide a forum for police and community interaction, and to work together to create a safer city.

Academy attendees will be taught the following curriculum:

Introduction of JPD command staff

Real crime time center

Vice and narcotics

Firearms safety class

Public safety communications

Crimes against property

Crimes against persons

Pistol range, S.W.A.T.

Bomb squad exhibitions

Precinct ride-along

Crime prevention/community policing

For more information, contact Sgt. Fredric Suttles at 601-906-3723 or R. Walker at 601-960-1389.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 24.