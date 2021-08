JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) will host a school supply drive and peace rally from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Food Depot on W. Northside Drive.

During the event, people can get tested for COVID for free, and vaccines will be available.

Please join us for this event Saturday, August 21, 2021. A coming together of the community and its police department. pic.twitter.com/zy0Vp1DUla — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) August 20, 2021

JPD and Jackson Community Partners will sponsor the event.