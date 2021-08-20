Jackson police to offer free coaching, mentorship for boys ages 6-10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will offer an opportunity for boys to receive coaching and mentorship through its Police Athletic League and Mentoring Program.

Boys between ages six through 10 will be able to practice basketball every Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Police Training Academy free of charge. Each practice includes a mentoring session.

Applications are available for in-person pick up on Monday through Friday at 3000 St Charles Street from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.