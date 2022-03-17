JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced a two-year community safety initiative that was created in response to the upticks of violence in Jackson.

City leaders attended the National League of City’s Municipalities Reimagining Community Safety Initiative this week, which will result in $1 million in investments through pass-through grant funding. This will also include evaluation and coaching from local and national partners.

“This is a great opportunity to network with colleagues and experts to learn what works in the short-term and long-term to make Jackson a safer place for all,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “I am proud to have been selected for this initiative.”