JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has been rewarded a large amount of funds towards building more violence prevention organizations and facilities to stop the increase in violence.

The City of Jackson has been awarded with $700,000 from the National League of Cities and the Wells Fargo Foundation to help establish upcoming violence prevention organizations like Mayor’s Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery.

Within the the $700,000 funding, Jackson will distribute approximately $170,000 to existing violence prevention organizations in the community.

Dr. Safiya R. Omari, chief of staff for the mayor, the city is looking forward to hiring an executive director and policy analyst with public safety experience. Omari noted that in order to help this plan, the city is opening up the opportunity to local college students to serve as a intern for the position.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and other Jackson leaders are looking for many solutions to stop the violence.

Local organizations, like Operation Good, will be one of the existing organizations that will receive the funding. The organization has six violence interrupters to help commuters prevent disagreements that could potentially lead to violence. They look forward to expanding more opportunities to the community.

The opening of the Mayor’s Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery has not been set, but organizers announced it will open soon.

Organizations that are interested to be furthered established must apply through the RFP process, which will proceed to the process of appropriate funding to assist with violence prevention necessities.