JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Youth crime prevention is the number one goal for the City of Jackson this summer.

Jackson leaders are working to make sure kids stay out of trouble. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba traveled from the Jackson Police Academy to the Jackson Zoo to the Pete Brown Golf Facility on Thursday to speak to the youth.

“It’s how we invest in you to make sure that we don’t see that violence in the marketplace, and that’s what we want to talk about. That’s why we sell more programs or sell more,” said Lumumba.

Click here for a list of Safe Summer Camp options for children this summer.