JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 28, the National League of Cities (NLC) announced the launch of the Municipalities Reimagining Community Safety Initiative in response to upticks in violence in some cities and the need for a coordinated local response.

The initiative brings together elected leaders and staff, residents, and local organizations to pursue coordinated, equitable, community-centered, safety efforts. The work is intended to spur local action and implement plans that are established in partnership with Black and brown communities

Jackson, along with five other cities, will receive $1 million in investments that includes pass through grant funding, and evaluation and coaching from local and national partners.

“NLC is excited to announce a new two-year initiative that will help five cities address violence through comprehensive and collaborative approaches. The cities of Baltimore, Dallas, Jackson, Philadelphia and St. Louis will receive significant funding and support through this program to organize, focus and expand the safety and violence reduction strategies of municipal agencies and their community partners. We look forward to highlighting the progress in these cities, and lessons learned for other cities, at upcoming conferences beginning with City Summit 2022,” said Clarence Anthony, the CEO & executive director of the NLC.