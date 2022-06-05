JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With crime prevention and gun violence at the forefront of safety discussions, many Jacksonians said the city needs extra help in combating crime.

Citizens are fearful to be out after certain times of night, afraid they might be robbed or even killed due to the ongoing gun violence in the city.

Some said although the city and local law enforcement are trying to get a handle on things, maybe it’s time the state steps in to help.

“I think the mayor should sit down with the governor of Mississippi and ask him to bring the National Guard here to help out with this crime. As we see it now, young Black boys only won’t live to see 18-years-old in Jackson. That’s a shame,” said one concerned citizen.

“We get these kids. We really do need more mentors in the city. These men around here are acting like little girls. They need to man up and that’s simple as that,” said another concerned citizen.

Jacksonians said stricter gun control laws, limiting the number of gun shows and installing a curfew will help curb the crime in the city.