JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade talked to WJTV 12 News in an exclusive interview on how he plans to combat crime in the capital city.

Gun violence is an issue across the country, and in Jackson, leaders want to change that narrative.

“You know, I pray in the basement every morning before I come upstairs because I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get back in that vehicle and go home,” said Wade.

The job is also dangerous for police officers.

“Because you make serious decisions every single day. In a split second, in a lot of situations, on life and death situations, a lot of little situation, things are situation that you will be critiqued about. You will be questioned about, and we have to accept that,” Wade stated.

WJTV 12 News asked the interim police chief about high profile cases of police brutality and how he would rebuild the relationship with the community.

“It’s simply by being a part of the community making sure that our police officers understand what the mission is, making sure that we’re adhering to our policies, our procedures as we move forward, dealing with law enforcement issues, not only in the city of Jackson, but in the entire metro area. It’s important to know that what we police, we have to take a lot of things that took us to consideration empathy, sympathy and compassion. We cannot violate people’s rights,” Wade said.

He said crime prevention starts at home. Wade encourages the youth to get introduced to different avenues and positive outlets.

Jonathan Durham is a product of the Jackson Police Athletic League. He credits the Pal Program for helping him reach his goal of playing basketball at the collegiate level.

“One thing that I took was probably like the mentorship,” Durham said. He also believes in the Jackson Police Department (JPD) and their mission.

“Take advantage of every opportunity you’re given. Trust and believe what you, Chief Wade and the other officers are telling you. They’re very good people, and they have great values,” said Durham.

JPD will host the second session of the Youth Citizen’s Police Academy beginning Monday, July 10, 2023.