JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The basketball league with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi and the Jackson Police Department (JPD) will have their first game Thursday, March 24.

The game will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 1450 West Capitol Street. The game is open to the public and admission will be $1.00 per person and free for children under the age of five.

Leaders of JPD and Jamye Horton, athletic director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, created the basketball league for the youth in the City of Jackson to keep kids off the streets.

“We want to let the community know and the kids to know that the police is not your enemy. There’s some good police officers out there,” said Horton. “We want to help build a better relationship between the police officer and the community, so each can have a better relationship with each other.”

Many leaders of Jackson and the community believe that the city should enforce more activity resources for the communities, so there will be a greater chance in less gun violence.

“Children are our future. We have to show them and let them lead the way because they are our future,” said Horton.

The Boys & Girls Club has three units in Jackson: The Walker unit, The Capitol unit, and the Sykes unit, which all have basketball teams, as well as JPD’s Police Athletic League (PAL) program. They are looking forward to expand their teams with those ages eight to 17.

