JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Graduates completed the Summer Youth Citizens Police Academy in Jackson on Friday, July 14.

Twenty-two children gradated from the program and received their certificates at the Jackson Police Training Academy. Officials said the week-long academy helps bridge a gap between the youth and law enforcement.

“We must break the cycle of youth crime and youth violence through the city of Jackson, and this is how we do it,” said interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

He said the children learned about drug awareness and bullying. Jackson police staff and chaplains also acted as role models and mentors to the attendees.