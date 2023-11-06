JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) added some new components to help combat crime in the capital city.

Police Chief Joseph Wade said JPD is implementing a new proactive section called the Action Unit. Wade said Action stands for “Anti-Crime Team in Our Neighborhoods.”

According to the police chief, the focus of the unit will be on crime involving guns, gangs and drugs.

“They’re going through some initial training as to how we’re going to strategically approach these issue. To balance it out, we’ve also created a community engagement unit, community engagement unit, which will work with our faith-based community. It will work with our community groups and organized shows, our businesses and our school system,” said Wade.

The police chief emphasized the importance of the Community Engagement Unit making an imprint in the school system.