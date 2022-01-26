JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s shooting in downtown Jackson was caught on camera at the Real Time Command Center, Jackson police are asking for help from local businesses.

The department wants more businesses to join its Fusus platform, which allows the law enforcement agencies to access their cameras at the real time command center.

According to Public Information Officer Sam Brown, this platform eliminates steps in their investigation and provides vital video evidence.

Brown said the business can remain anonymous and the video will be available for any agency to access to assist in its investigation.

“The more cameras that we have in the downtown area the better. Right now, we’re trying to get 200 throughout the city in the downtown area, which will include the Capitol Complex District. So, any money or financing that we can get to help that along will be just a plus.”

According to police, there are already 600 cameras available to the Real Time Command Center. Footage from Tuesday’s shooting on Lamar Street is already being shared with Capitol Police to assist in solving.