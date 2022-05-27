JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A criminology professor is pleading with city and state leaders to take aggressive measures and make changes to crack down on crime in Jackson.

Jackson State University (JSU) Professor Kevin Lavine said it starts by educating youth in the home.

The metro area was hit with a string of violent crimes on Thursday. One incident resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Lavine said parents need to be held accountable.

“I never thought I would be talking like that, being an academic and being in law enforcement. We’ve reached critical mass now. We have to do some aggressive measures and policies because it is not safe in Jackson,” said Lavine.

He also said Hinds County needs a “true” youth correctional facility. He added that recent crimes involving youth are motivated by money.