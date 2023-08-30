JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership invited business owners and community members to a public safety Q&A with leaders in Hinds County law enforcement.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Capitol Police Chief Po Luckey, and Hinds County District Attorney discussed the current climate in the capital city.

They agreed criminals do not care about the specific jurisdictions and that working together will ensure the safety of the communities.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will still have primary jurisdiction in the capital city. Luckey said the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) will soon have its own 911 system.

The group also discussed finding ways to be more transparent and proactive ways to stopping crime in Jackson.