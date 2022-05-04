HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders will announce a new public safety initiative for Hinds County on Wednesday, May 4.

The Mississippi State Legislature passed bills during the 2022 session that invest in public safety and the criminal justice systems in the county. State officials will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to implement the new initiative.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, and House Speaker Philip Gunn will attend the news conference, which begins at 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.