JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local and federal authorities have joined forces in an effort to reduce crime in Jackson

The agencies previously announced the launch of the Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program (V-GRIP) to support the Project Safe Neighborhood Initiative, which combats violent crime in Jackson.

Authorities said they have made 66 felony arrests, which range from homicide to carjackings.

“These stats will speak for themselves. There has been a reduction in violent crime. What’s more important is the immeasurable impact that we’re having for citizens to know that they can be in the streets and be in their community without threat. And by chance, their safety is threatened they know with confidence that we are there to mitigate that,” said Jermicha Fomby, FBI special agent in charge.

Authorities said they will continue to collaborate.