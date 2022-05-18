JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local Jackson pastor is calling on all men who care about the City of Jackson to come together and develop positive solutions.

Pastor Joseph White with the Restoration Community Center announced that he will host the Men Who Care Conference.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones are expected to be among the many speakers at the event on Saturday, May 21.

“We are looking for solutions. We want men to bring their solutions. We believe most of the solutions will come from men on the streets, men in the communities. They feel it everyday, and they have a opinion, and we are providing a platform for them to express themselves. So, they will be able to interact with the sheriff and the chief in a respectful and constructive manner,” said White.

The Men Who Care Conference will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Garaywa Camp & Conference Center in Clinton.