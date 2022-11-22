JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House Judiciary Committee met Monday morning for its second hearing on crime in Jackson.

The majority of the meeting was focused on how the state can better serve Jackson police officers and help manage crime command centers around Jackson.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief James Davis were subpoenaed to testify as lawmakers questioned them on long term solutions to crime in Jackson and how help from the state would be utilized.

Lumumba said while a strong police force should be a priority, working on family relationships in Jackson could mean a safer capital city.

“One of the data points that I had was that 71% of the violent crime of the homicides that we’ve had in Jackson have been through interpersonal disputes; 62% through what we call street disputes or domestic violence,” said Lumumba. “While we need a robust police department that is armed with all of the tools in order to execute their jobs, there are other intervening tools that we need to be able to use to address the things that are happening within homes.”

The mayor also mentioned the need for funding for the Jackson Crime Center. According to State Representative Chris Bell, crime will be a priority this legislative session after Jackson’s water and infrastructure are addressed.