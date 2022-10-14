JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented.

“I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. I think right now, we need to ask for help from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, ATF, to try to deal with these illegal guns that’s being modified,” said Stokes.

The councilman blamed guns on the uptick in crime.

“We need a moratorium on gun shows. Every time we have a gun show, they pick up guns, people are dying,” he stated.

State Sen. Sollie Norwood (D-District 28) said one solution that could go a long way to help prevent violent crimes starts at home with parents holding their children accountable.

“Give the young folks some structure and things to do to put them in a structural environment,” Norwood said.

City and state leaders both said the Jackson Police Department (JPD) needs more officers to combat the crime.

Stokes encouraged JPD to recruit more officers from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC0 or through the military.