JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Raiders arena football team is partnering up with local organizations to create a program targeting Jackson’s youth.

City Councilman Aaron Banks said football is just one of the many ways to get the youth off the streets during the summer months.

“With the partnership with the Mississippi Raiders and Visit Jackson, I’m glad that we are taking the opportunity to make sure we show some of the positive things that go on in the City of Jackson,” said Banks.

Jamie Horton, general manager of the Mississippi Raiders, said, “As many of you know, there’s a lot of youth crime that goes on in this city, and that’s why we entered this partnership with the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and also the Jackson Football Youth Organization. We want to help curve some of this crime by giving kids outlet. So, we have gotten together for a partnership to try and curve this.”

Little league football teams across the metro area are invited to the Mississippi Raiders game on June 4 as they take on the North Texas Bulls at 7:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum. Two little league football teams, the South Jackson/Byram Bengals and the Jackson 49ers will have an exhibition game starting at 5:30 p.m. before the Raiders kick-off.

This Saturday is deemed Mississippi Football Day in the Capital City. Visit Jackson will also sponsor 40 students from the capital city who are involved in sports to attend the game to cheer on the Mississippi Raiders this weekend.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster or at the box office at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Jackson Police Department also announced they are starting summer camps for children of all ages beginning June 11 -22 and June 13 -24.