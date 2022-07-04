JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is proposing a new ordinance that will confiscate vehicles used in a drive-by shooting, making them property of the city.

Jacksonians expressed mixed emotions about Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ confiscation ordinance. Some said people need to be held accountable. Others said it will lead to more problems.

After a number of drive-by shootings that have taken place across the city, Stokes is proposing that vehicles used in drive-by shootings be taken and become property of the City of Jackson.

However, not all Jacksonians are on board with this particular solution. Though, some said this creates accountability, others believe it’s an unwarranted punishment.

“I think it’s a good idea. They do that and it’ll keep them from riding around and shooting at people. That’s a good thing,” said one neighbor.

“It’s not fair to the people because I might let my brother go to the store in my car. I don’t know what he might be doing or anything. You’ll never know what people got on their mind and stuff,” said another neighbor.

“I think that anyone in leadership who’s smart enough and thoughtful enough should rethink some things that actually helps people, rather than hurts them further,” said another neighbor.

Other neighbors said the technical details of the ordinance must be clarified before they can support it, but said something must be done to stop the drive-by shootings.

Stokes said the proposed ordinance will be discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.