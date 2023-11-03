JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Jackson police officers were sworn in on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Family and friends gathered at the Jackson Police Training Academy to watch the ceremony. Officials said they’re confident that the Jackson Police Department (JPD) is going in the right direction.

“To our returning officers, welcome home. It’s good to have you. We are going in the right direction. I believe that you guys know that the trajectory of the Jackson Police Department is higher than it has ever been. We believe in our leadership. We believe in our direction, and we’re ecstatic to have you back,” said Captain Christian Vance.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the city now has 255 officers, which is up from 221. The department is budgeted to have 275 officers, and Wade plans to meet that mark this year.

Officials are in the process of introducing new law enforcement technology, changing patrol shifts from 12 hours to eight, and restructuring the department.