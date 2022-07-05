JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council decided it’s time to hold parents responsible for the crimes committed by their children.

On Tuesday, the council voted to adopt an ordinance that would fine and punish legal guardians of minors who commit a gun-related crime or found in possession of a handgun.

The charge was led by Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, in an effort to create stricter laws to hold parents responsible for the actions of a child under their care.

Those who worked on preparing the new ordinance consulted the ACLU to make sure the law did not infringe on the rights of the citizens of Jackson.

“You raise these children. You got to protect these children, and you got to be there for them. It shouldn’t be the police department to raise the children,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3.

There will be limited exceptions under the ordinance to those who have documented their efforts of notifying authorities of a child’s behavior.