JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of local organizations are coming together to help people in Jackson honor the lives of loved ones lost due to gun violence.

Items that belonged to the victims are being collected to use for a gun violence memorial project in the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. The items will be placed on display at the memorial site as a way to raise awareness to the violence that’s plaguing many cities nationwide, including Jackson.

“I lost my mother, nephew and some other friends to gun violence. As part of the survivor network, I go across the country to share my story about how I’ve been impacted by gun violence. The intent is to help those who are impacted by gun violence to know that there’s support for them. The memory of their loved one is going to last on,” said New Bethel AME Church Pastor Dr. Lorenzo Neal.

New Bethel AME Church, Different World Church, Mass Design Group and Every Town for Gun Safety teamed up for the event.