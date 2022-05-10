MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, students at McComb High School witnessed a re-enactment of a homicide.

McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said, “We have seen the rising gun violence in our community, and I’m here as the mayor to say enough is enough.”

The McComb NAACP stepped in to give students a dramatic presentation in order to help decrease the rising homicide rate in the city.

There have been 14 homicides in McComb since the beginning of 2022.

“It was really heartbreaking, you know, to see all of that, see people grieving,” said Taylor Washington, a student.

“We want them to realize that this is truly real. That when you are using gun violence lives are taken and those lives do not come back,” said Rose Clark, principal of McComb High School.