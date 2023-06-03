JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With multiple shootings happening across the City of Jackson in the past week, one local organization is rallying together to encourage a change in the capital city.

In protest of the city’s ongoing crime, the Hopkins Foundation kicked off the Reset Jackson Movement. On Saturday, they marched from the corner of Ridgeway and Parkway Avenue to the home of Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers.

“I think one of the main reasons, I believe, is social media has taken away the ability for young people to really know how to interact with each other. You know, you can beat up somebody on social media that you never met and run into him in a gas station,” said James Hopkins with the Hopkins Foundation. “So, I think social media is one of the bigger parts. I think the lack of fathers in some of the homes is a big issue. And then the truth is, a lot of our kids have mental issues that’s gone unchecked, and there’s no way of really dealing with that if they haven’t been diagnosed yet, then.”

The father of the teen who was killed in the shooting at the Mudbug Festival in 2022 said the smallest impact can save someone’s life from being a victim of crime.

“Everybody going through it. Going to take us to unite and put this thing together,” said Byron Burmfield.

Community leaders said if people want a better Jackson to leave for the next generation, then the work starts now.