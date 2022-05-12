YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City has a new police chief. During his second day on the job, Police Chief Kenneth Hampton took WJTV 12 News for a ride-along has he patrolled the streets.

Hampton is originally from the area. He has witnessed the crime disruption, and he said he wants to restore order.

“They want somebody that actually lived here, which is good for me because I like to work nights, and I pretty much get up and go to work anytime,” he said.

Hampton said he’s working to improve the functionality of the Yazoo City Police Department by implementing a crime prevention team that will patrol every sector in the city.

“We have a lot of young officers who are eager to do the job, but they need to be taught the right way. You know, we’re trying not to give them any bad habits.”

Hampton also said he’s working to increase the visibility of law enforcement.

He said he’s not the type to generally sit behind a desk while his officers are out in the streets. With his experience in law enforcement and the military, neighbors believe he is more than qualified to get the job done.