JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson councilman wants to bring back the city’s curfew ordinance.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said the curfew ordinance is necessary due to a rise in crimes, including robberies and murders, allegedly being committed by a growing number of youth in the city.

“Introducing a curfew in the City of Jackson, something that must stop what’s taking place in this city. Too many young people out of control, too many parents and grandparents making excuses,” Stokes said.

The councilman plans to introduce the ordinance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.