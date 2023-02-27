JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders are calling for young people to speak up and speak out when it comes to violent crime in Jackson.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is continuing to push for change.

“This child should still be alive. But we cannot sit back and allow the City of Jackson to kill children if we do absolutely nothing,” he said.

This comes after 16-year-old Montrell Berry was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Lampton Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 26.

“We cannot allow Black people just to die in Jackson, Mississippi, because people feel that they’re nobody and nobody cares,” said Stokes.

Right now, investigators said they don’t have a motive, but people were playing a dice game. There are no suspects. Stokes said there needs to be a solution.

“We need more police. Period. I don’t care if they’re Capitol police. I don’t care if they’re the U.S. Army. I don’t care who they are,” said Stokes.

The councilman will host the “Save Our Children” march on Tuesday beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Street side of the Capitol building.

“Ask anybody who cares to come and participate. It’s the young person who ought to come and make a statement. Please come because we need to hear what needs to be done to stop this madness. We’re still in in February,” said Stokes.