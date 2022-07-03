JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is speaking out against the recent uptick in drive-by shootings and proposing solutions to deter potential offenders.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposes that cars used to commit drive-by shootings should be confiscated and become property of the City of Jackson. This is part of many efforts to decrease the likelihood of drive-by shootings around the city.

Stokes noted their will be limited exceptions, stating that if a person’s vehicle is stolen to commit a nefarious crime, the owner must report the vehicle as stolen in a timely manner.

“If you don’t know that your child has a gun, check. Make sure before you loan your child your car, make sure this child is not in the process of doing something illegal. We’re going to seize your car. Once we seize your car, it’s going to become the property of the City of Jackson. It’s going to be too late to cry about ‘I’ve got to get to work.’ We’re not going to tolerate drive-by shootings in the City of Jackson,” said Stokes.

Stokes said the proposed ordinance will be further discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting. He added that he understands the severity of acquiring the title of those vehicles involved in drive-by shootings, but it’s for the public health and welfare of Jacksonians.