JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson City Councilman is calling on local law enforcement to come together in an effort to get the city’s crime crisis under control.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking agencies like Capitol police, Jackson police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department to create a task force to investigate local gangs and work to get rid of them.

This comes a week after the deadly shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, an incident that Stokes is calling “unacceptable.”

“It’s too many young people that are involved in those situations like you saw at the Fairgrounds. Where did they get those weapons from? How is a 14 or 15-year-old carrying those kind of assault weapons? If we have gang activity, let us know. Let us prepare. I think forming a task force with law enforcement personnel would be a step in the right direction to address hang problems, if they exist in Jackson. If they’re saying it’s not a gang problem, whatever the hell this is, we need to stop it,” said Stokes.

The councilman will be hosting a town hall at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 11 to discuss gangs and gang violence.