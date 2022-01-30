JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a “Stop the Violence” community rally to discuss solutions to crime on Saturday, January 29.

In the first month of 2022, Jackson has already faced multiple homicides. Stokes led the rally to send a message to the community.

“These children responsible for crimes in the City of Jackson, we’re going to hold you accountable. We are going to draft an ordinance where it will be a misdemeanor and punishable with jail time,” said Stokes.

As violence in the Capital City increases, it largely impacts young people.

“We are there to show support to the communities, to the councilman, to Churches and to our organizations. We are doing all we can,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

It’s been four months since 20-year-old Jordan Walker was shot and killed. His family attended the meeting to share their thoughts.

“When it hits home to you, then you will know the pain we are feeling right now,” said Linda Walker.

“Not only will the children go to jail, we are also going to let these parents have jail time. It’s time to make this city safe and it’s going to take all of us,” said Stokes.



Stokes also mentioned that there is a $7,000 reward for anyone who can help identify suspects in the 2021 Club Rain triple-homicide.