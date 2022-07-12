JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more than 73 homicides so far this year in the City of Jackson, a local non-profit organization is trying to combat the crime through education.

The Genesis and Life Center is teaching kids enrolled in their summer STEM program more than just lessons they’ll need in the classroom. Organizer Albert Wilson said their mission is to inspire a better generation that will help make the future a brighter place through learning to communicate effectively with others.

“Violence is never the answer. If somebody hurts you or hurts somebody you love, the best thing to do is to move forward. Time and distance heals hurt. So, retaliation is not a solution. So, we just have to take more positive ways of dealing with our messages to deal with people who offend us. Then we won’t see so much anger, so much violence is taking place in our community,’ said Wilson.

The Genesis and Life Center also hosts an after kids program to give kids a safe place to go instead of being out on the streets.