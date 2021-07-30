Teen Talk aims to inspire Jackson youth to find non-violent resolutions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Solholistics will partner with The Imagine Dream Believe Community Development Corporation to kick off the Teen Talk Youth Summit. The event will be on Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Smith Robertson Museum in Jackson.

According to organizers, the event will be open to youth ages 13 – 18. This event is free.

Organizers said there will be sessions on personal hygiene and grooming, how to interact with law enforcement, conflict resolution, social media conduct, a TikTok wall, and more. Free lunch and breakfast will be provided.

Social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Parents are asked to drop their children off by 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and pick up at 3:00 p.m.