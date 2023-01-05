JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of the U.S. Marshals Service was in Jackson on Thursday to meet with local law enforcement, city officials and community leaders.

Director Ronald Davis discussed efforts to reduce violent crime at a forum at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Jackson police and the district attorney’s office talked about a lack of resources and a case load backup. They asked about assistance to ease some of the burden.

“All of us have limited resources, so we have to be very strategic in the use of that. But I think that’s part of things that we do. I want to say that we way we might do that or interact, we can do that as part of the partnership that we have to talk about is the level of technical assistance. That part of it is it is not a grant where you get funding, but it’s resource. And that’s the sort of different has. And in our partnership, we’ll hear today from this marshal, but I think he’s trying to make it very clear that this will also we will also bring with us our partners in supporting who is also the other federal agencies,” said Davis.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city will soon open an Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery.