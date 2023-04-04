VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The former Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce building on Mission 66 will now serve as home for surveillance cameras and youth programs.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a five-year lease with the chamber for $20,000 a year. Under the agreement, the city will pay four quarterly payments of $5,000 each and be responsible for the insurance and maintenance.

The building would house the city’s proposed youth program and the surveillance system for the city’s new surveillance cameras that will be installed in the future.