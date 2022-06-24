VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Mayor and Board of Aldermen issued a 60-day citywide curfew for minors under the age of 17. The curfew comes after a rise in violence and crimes among underage kids in the city.

“For us to implement the curfew in the City of Vicksburg during the summer months, I think it helps the community be safer. And at the same time, it helps the juveniles,” explained Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

According to Vicksburg Police Department, juveniles have been fighting, breaking into cars, and destroying property.

The curfew states that kids under the age of 17 will have to be off the streets between 11:00 p.m. at 7:00 a.m. each day. Children under the age of 18 are prohibited from being in the city mall without a guardian, or parents could face a fine more than $600 per child.

“I don’t see no reason why a youngster, under the age of 17, needs to be on the streets of Vicksburg. There’s nothing but trouble out there when your out there unsupervised. We just thought that we needed to do that as a preventative measure to protect our community and our city,” said Flaggs.

Anyone under the age of 17, who is not married or emancipated, accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, minor involved in emergency or seeking medical treatment, traveling to and from work with evidence of employment, should not be on the roadways of Vicksburg during the curfew.

The 60-day curfew will be in effect starting June 24.