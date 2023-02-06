VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced the creation of a Youth Violence Prevention Committee. This comes after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Vicksburg.
Flaggs said 10 members have been appointed to the committee, which will be tasked with making recommendations of the safety and well-being of youth in the city. The members include:
- Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Chief (Chairwoman of the committee)
- Felicia Kent, Champions-COVID-19 Advancing Health Literacy Project
- Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg – Human Resources
- Cedric Magee – Vicksburg Warren School District
- Cindy McCarley – Good Shepherd Vicksburg
- Rachel Hardy – Warren County Youth Court
- Carla Sullivan-Sanders – Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center
- Dexter Jones – Warren County
- Joe Johnson – Central Mississippi Prevention Services
- General Bryant – Travelers Rest Christian Academy
The committee will create a comprehensive strategy to combat juvenile violence by using a multi-prong approach of education, prevention, intervention, parental coaching, family counseling, and other relevant factors.
The committee will also create a Youth Program comprised of juveniles recommended by the Warren County Youth Court, Vicksburg Warren School District, Vicksburg Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff Department.
“This is the first step in taking care of the future of Vicksburg. We intend to focus on the mental, psychological, and behavioral safety and well-being of the children in the City of Vicksburg. This Committee is dedicated to that common goal,” Flaggs stated.
The committee will hold their first meeting on Monday, February 6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Robert M. Walker Board Room.