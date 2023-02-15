VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg’s current 30-day curfew could be extended in the coming weeks.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said there have been no reported violations of the curfew, which bans minors from being on the streets between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The mayor said the curfew has proven effective at lowering the amount of youth-involved crime and is thinking about extending the curfew for another 30 days. The city is also planning a Youth Development Program.

“The development program is going to be a referral program. It will be a volunteer program. It will be a volunteer program where you can go into one building and get holistic services provided at a free cost, and it interacts with all the prevention services and the school system. And I think that’s the best investment this community can make. I’m absolutely confident that we can save our children. There’s hope in our future for youth,” said Flaggs.

The curfew is set to expire on Wednesday, March 1. The curfew will then be reviewed by the city and Vicksburg police before they decide whether to extend it.