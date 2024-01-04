JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Research across the country suggests that youth curfews like those passed by the Jackson City Council Wednesday may not be effective in reducing crime.

Scrutiny about the capital city’s latest curfew was spearheaded by Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. He stressed that any youth curfew must be better tailored to increase its overall effectiveness in reducing crime among young people. However, research indicates that curfews are generally ineffective.

A 2016 systematic review from the Campbell Collaboration found that juvenile curfews are ineffective at reducing crime and victimization. The international research agency found that juvenile crime during curfew hours on average increased slightly.

A 2015 academic paper looked at changes in gun violence after Washington, D.C.’s curfew was moved up one hour during the week. Gun violence increased in the nation’s capital following moving the youth curfew from midnight to 11:00 p.m. Researchers further estimated that moving the curfew up one hour would cost the city $13.5 million annually from the expected jump in homicides alone.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, proposed the latest curfew in response to an alleged rise in crimes committed by young Jacksonians. Stokes framed the implementation of the curfew as a Hail Mary to save Jackson’s youth. Data showcasing the success of past youth curfews and rampant youth crime in Jackson is not clear.

Since December, WJTV 12 News has reached out to JPD for youth crime statistics. As of publication, the data has not been provided. WJTV 12 News also reached out to a representative from Stokes’ office about data or research supporting the effectiveness of the youth curfews. She has not replied as of publication.

What other cities have done:

According to research cited by the National Institutes of Health, 84% of U.S. cities with populations greater than 180,000 had enacted youth curfews by 2009.

Vicksburg, like Jackson, has implemented multiple curfews over the years. Most recently, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs ordered a youth curfew in January 2023 following the shooting death of a 13-year-old. The following July, Vicksburg leaders extended the curfew for an additional month.

Recently, Washington, D.C., launched a youth curfew in September which only affected certain parts of the city. Leaders selected areas based on substantial increases in criminal conduct committed by minors.

Tennessee enacted the Child Curfew Act of 1995 at the request of Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis. Under the original law, leadership within any city in Shelby County can choose whether or not to implement a curfew. Questions have risen across Memphis about the effectiveness of its youth curfews in lowering crime caused by minors.

Other states have passed formalized legislation against youth curfews. Last year, Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) signed HB 1819 into law, which outlawed the ability for cities to implement curfews. Representative David Cook (R-Texas) authored the legislation. He cited research from the Campbell Collaboration in part for drafting the law.

Under the curfew set to go into effect in Jackson, minors cannot be out on the streets from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. during the week. For the weekend, minors can be out until midnight. The curfew is set to expire in January 2025.