JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s youth will have an opportunity to discuss violence, solutions, resources and more during a Youth Assembly on Saturday, June 4.

Jackson People’s Assembly will host the event for youth ages 14 to 24. Organizers said participants will have the chance to come together to share their experiences, discuss issues affecting them and to develop solutions. Available resources will also be discussed.

Organization leaders said recommendations made during the assembly will be shared with the Office of the Mayor and City Council.

The assembly will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Smith Park at 302 Amite Street in Jackson. Lunch will be provided. Register for the event here.