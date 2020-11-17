Crime Crisis: JPD officer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– 12 News is investigating the crime crisis in the capital city.

Jackson ranks among the top for violence in America.

After a record number of homicides this year, City Council president Aaron Banks said there needs to be change, now more than ever. Banks got straight to the point in an exclusive interview about crime. He said simply put, there’s a need for officers in Jackson.

Banks attributes the crime to the officer shortage. According to him, there are only 147 boots on the ground. More than 40 left the force this year. To Banks, law enforcement visibility throughout the city is key to fighting crime.

The times are challenging for the police department and the city, but Banks said the city council is ready to act, recruit, and retain.

LATEST STORIES: