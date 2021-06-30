Crime Stoppers seeks help in solving 2019 homicide of Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance from the public to help solve a 2019 homicide case.

Johnathan Nevell Jackson was reported missing to Jackson police on July 30, 2019. He was last known to have been with some friends at the La Quinta Inn near I-55 in Jackson before he went missing.

Investigators said Jackson was driving a red 2009 Ford F-150 that had a Mississippi license plate that read: HP7 359. The last known contact family had with Jackson was by text message when he had traveled over to the Clinton area before going missing.

Several days later, authorities discovered the truck had been burned, and Jackson’s body was found in a shallow grave on some property in Lawrence County.

According to Crime Stoppers, no new information has been developed in this case. If you know anything about the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).