Crooked Letter Kitchen helping those in need amid COVID-19 outbreak

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A business in Flowood is taking the time to give back to the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The owner of the Crooked Letter Kitchen food truck is making his way through neighborhoods to bring a little love and good food to those stuck inside.

Jonathan Beard is bringing his unique food for free to kids who are out of school and their parents who are working from home. He said this isn’t his usual scene, but he’s adapting just like everyone. Beard said he’s giving back to everyone he can.

“I’ve always had a passion for food, and food gives us the common shares to put our phones down and communicate with people,” he explained.

Beard said all of their food is cooked fresh, and the lack of groceries has forced him to create new things on the fly.

To find out where he’s heading next, you can follow him on Instagram at “Crooked Letter Kitchen.”