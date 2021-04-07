Crossroads Clinic offering virtual HIV clinic services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer virtual HIV consultation services through Crossroads Clinic in the Jackson Medical Mall.

According to MSDH, patients will be able to set up a virtual consultation online with a medical provider. Patients can receive educational information on HIV, PrEP or PEP.

Crossroads Clinic will remain open at the Jackson Medical Mall for in-person visits and appointments. The virtual clinic is an additional option to help end the HIV epidemic and reduce the number of sexually transmitted infections in Mississippi.

To schedule a virtual clinic appointment, call 601-432-3066.