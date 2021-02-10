Crystal Springs neighbors concerned about spike in crime

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – After four shootings in two weeks, neighbors in Crystal Springs want more to be done to make the shootings and crime stop in the city.

Police Chief Chris Palmer said the department has arrested two suspects in connection to the shootings and more arrests are possible. According to Palmer, the people involved are between the ages of 14 and 23, and most of the guns recovered have been stolen from as far as Virginia.

Community members said something needs to be done to stop the youth from hanging out in the streets at all times of the day.

Edwrick Wilson said, “It’s not an excuse. Covid didn’t start all these shootings and violence with these young kids. It’s been here. I’ve been in this neighborhood since 1984.”

Chief Palmer said police need people who have information about violence in the community to speak up.