Crystal Springs neighbors without water as crews work to restore pressure

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The winter weather conditions affected the City of Crystal Springs’ water supply. Mayor Sally Garland said they city’s water supply ran out around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Power was lost at the city’s three main water wells. Mayor Garland said they need power to treat the water and pump it to its 4,800 customers.

According to the mayor, the city is working with Southern Pine Electric to fix the problem. In the meantime, she’s asked for neighbors to turn their water off if they see a leak.

“We are working on these pumps and if we get these wells going, if we get the electricity up, we feel we will catch up and hopefully have water today,” she said.

The City of Crystal Springs is also experiencing power outages. The mayor asked for neighbors to be patient while crews try to restore the power and water.